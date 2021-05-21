newsbreak-logo
Tiny seeds, magnified a thousandfold

By Barbara Hall, Correspondent
The Christian Science Monitor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLevon Biss’ photography is an elegant fusion of art and science. In his latest project, “The Hidden Beauty of Seeds & Fruits,” he uses a specialized process he calls microsculpture to reveal the secrets and mysteries of plants in exquisite detail. Each photograph is actually an amalgam of thousands of micro images, resulting in a sharper and more precise picture. Biss’ photography first gained widespread attention with an exhibition of luminescent insects, which originated at Oxford University Museum of Natural History in Oxford, England, in 2016 and has toured the world.

www.csmonitor.com
