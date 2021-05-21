Embraer Delivers 600th Phenom 300

newsbreak-logo
By Kate O'Connor
AVweb
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbraer announced on Friday that it has delivered its 600th Phenom 300 series business jet. The aircraft went to Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Superior Capital Holdings for use supporting the company’s business operations throughout the U.S. According to Embraer, the Phenom 300 fleet has logged more than 1.2 million flight hours since the model’s launch in 2005.

Embraer has appointed Jets Bournemouth Ltd. as its newest authorized service center supporting Phenom 100 and 300 light jets. Located at Bournemouth International Airport in southern England, the EASA Part 145 repair station will perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, component and part exchange, and inspections at different levels of complexity for customers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.