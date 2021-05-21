newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

AP-NORC poll: Police violence remains high concern in US

By KAT STAFFORD, HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press,
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a white police officer sparked global protests and a racial reckoning, a majority of Americans say racism and police violence are serious problems facing the nation. Yet relatively few believe attention in the past year to the issues has led to positive change.

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Misconduct#Norc#State Violence#Public Violence#Racial Discrimination#Global Violence#Black Americans#African Americans#White Americans#African American Studies#American Indian Studies#Democrats#Republicans#House Of Representatives#Senate#Ap Norc Polling#Poll#Called Police Violence#Global Protests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
UCLA
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FOX26

Poll: Most in US who remain unvaccinated need convincing

Fewer Americans are reluctant to get a COVID-19 vaccine than just a few months ago, but questions about side effects and how the shots were tested still hold some back, according to a new poll that highlights the challenges at a pivotal moment in the U.S. vaccination campaign. Just 11%...
WorldPosted by
AFP

UN urged to create commission to probe US police violence

Leading human rights organizations and relatives of victims urged the United Nations on Monday to create a commission to conduct an independent inquiry into police violence against African Americans in the United States. Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the American Civil Liberties Union were among the dozens of groups that made the request in a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. The letter to the former Chilean president was also signed by members of 171 "families of the victims of police brutality" in the United States. Bachelet is to present a report in June on "systemic racism, (and) violations of international human rights law against Africans and people of African descent by law enforcement agencies."
Minoritiesnbcboston.com

Anti-Asian Hate Incident Reports Nearly Doubled in March, New Data Says

New data on anti-Asian hate incidents reveals some startling increases in reports this year, NBC News reports. The reporting forum Stop AAPI Hate released a national report last week, examining incidents that took place over roughly a year during the coronavirus pandemic. It revealed that the number of incidents reported surged from 3,795 to 6,603 in March of this year alone.
Minoritieslasentinel.net

Black, Latino and Female Officers Use Less Force than Whites

African American police officers made more than 15 fewer stops, about two fewer arrests on average than their White counterparts, ScienceNews.org found in a new study. The study revealed that throughout 100 shifts, African American officers used force 0.1 fewer times. The numbers correspond to a 29 percent reduction in...
Congress & CourtsStamford Advocate

Biden signs legislation focused on hate crimes against Asian Americans

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed new legislation into law Thursday that is intended to increase the reporting of hate crimes and help law enforcement investigate and prosecute them, particularly crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, who have faced more discrimination during the pandemic. “All of this hate hides...
Minoritiesbunewsservice.com

Are the trends in police violence new?

Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police in North Carolina on April 21. Since the Black Lives Matter movement started in 2014, similar cases such as the deaths of Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and George Floyd have become more visible to the public eye. According...
MinoritiesPosted by
Reuters

Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Black Brazilians demonstrated in the country’s two largest cities on Thursday to protest against racism and police violence toward their communities in a local version of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, with some accusing the country’s president of genocide. They were...
MinoritiesSeattle Times

America’s dangerous miseducation

Not that the subject has ever been easy. No, as has often been noted in this space, this country has been positively herculean in its effort to remain ignorant of Black American history. From schools trying to ban it to state laws restricting it, to textbooks telling lies about it, that history is something we have long resisted.
MinoritiesBloomberg

The Historical Reasons Behind U.S. Racial Wealth Gap

The average White household in the U.S. today has amassed about seven times more wealth than the average Black household. The disparity widened in the half-century since the civil rights movement, despite a wave of laws protecting against racial discrimination at work, in housing and other economic realms. A wave of protests in U.S. cities last year provoked by police killings of Black citizens, including George Floyd on May 25, raised awareness of the history of what academics call systemic racism. Since then, two cities have voted to make reparations for past discrimination, President Joe Biden has supported the idea of studying wider reparations for slavery, and the Federal Reserve and a number of leading private banks have pledged to do more to address racial inequality. Here are some of the historical reasons for the racial wealth gap:
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Axios-Ipsos poll: America one year after George Floyd

A new Axios-Ipsos poll on race relations one year after George Floyd's murder shows in stunning detail how there's no such thing as "what white Americans think," with Republicans and Democrats seemingly living in two different worlds. Why it matters: Such a vast gap between the left and right inside...