It seems as if everywhere you look, people are mixing deep, rich green chlorophyll into their drinking water, in order to benefit from all of its purported health benefits, which include everything from clearer skin to better digestive health, as well as ambitious promises of detoxifying our kidneys and liver and promoting natural weight loss. For me, the idea of drinking chlorophyll for a week was to try out this health craze and discover whether it would help clear up my skin (which is not as blemish-free as I'd like) and provide digestive relief since I often have issues in that department.