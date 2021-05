With the college basketball transfer portal filling with nearly 1,300 names so far since the season ended, it's easy to get lost in the news cycle as to which players are staying or going. There's a deadline to enter one's name into the portal — July 1 — but players can still exit the portal and return to school, should they so choose. Add in the players that every year decide to go through the NBA Draft process and either stay in the draft or come back to school and it can be a bit hard to follow.