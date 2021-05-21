newsbreak-logo
Watch Me Talk About Car History On The History Channel This Weekend!

By Jason Torchinsky
Jalopnik
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing I love, it’s two things: cars and the knowledge of car-related events that happened in the past. Incredibly, the entire field of things of all sorts that happened in the past has a name: history. Who knew? Even more incredibly, there’s an entire televisior network dedicated to the subject, and even more more incredibly, there’s a special two-night show about the history of cars, and I’m on it! Hot damn!

