Watch Me Talk About Car History On The History Channel This Weekend!

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Sell Your Haunted House: I only got to watch Episode 9 this week, but squee! As painful as the rift between Ji-ah and In-bum is, we know it’s a necessary evil. The glimmers of Ji-ah missing and relying on him made it worth it for me, and it’s also turning into just another reason to love the character of In-bum and how he’s just so thoughtful and understanding. I can’t wait for them to be on the same side again. In terms of the ghost story in this episode, ugh, it was kind of upsetting and awful, and yet I loved the woman’s bravery so much that I was pretty moved (making it the ghost story I found the most interesting). Anyway, the drama continues to be well-paced, and it’s definitely time for Ji-ah and In-bum to starting figuring out what really happened that night 20 years ago, and uncovering the lies (and liars) in their midst. Ships, full steam ahead!