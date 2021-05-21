Before and After: HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” Transformed This Awkward Space Into an Airy, Beach-Themed Kitchen
When you live near the water and have the views to enjoy it, you’ve got to take advantage. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack stumble across a large property that needed a lot of work — but with promising oceanfront views, they took a chance by putting emphasis on the surrounding area and executing a beachy, boho-themed renovation.www.apartmenttherapy.com