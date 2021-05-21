Mystics vs. Liberty GameThread

It. Is. Time. We’ve officially made it to the start of the postseason, and the festivities get underway on Saturday with a four-game slate starting at 2 p.m. ET. Luka Doncic has been a bit of a disappointment recently, posting an average Plus/Minus of -3.17 over his past 10 games on FanDuel. That’s caused his salary to decrease by -$1,500 over the past month, and his current $10,000 salary comes with a Bargain Rating of 80%. That makes him an interesting buy-low option. He’s historically averaged a Plus/Minus of +2.91 with a comparable salary (per the Trends tool), and he increased his production to 31.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game during the postseason last year.