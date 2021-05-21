Mystics vs. Liberty GameThread

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty 5/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Liberty are hosting the Minnesota Lynx at the Barclays Center in New York on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 7:00 ET. The Minnesota Lynx had the fourth-best record in the league last year and were qualified straight into the second round, where they eliminated the Phoenix Mercury in an extremely close game with a 79-80 score. They faced the Seattle Storm in the semifinals and they got swept 3-0 wins by the soon-to-be champions. The New York Liberty had the worse record in the WNBA last year but have started the season strong with two victories in their first two matches.