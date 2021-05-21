Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, Star Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 16:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rain is also occurring with this storm. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Star Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salt River Pass, or 14 miles south of Afton, moving north at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Smoot around 450 PM MDT. Afton and Grover around 500 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Afton Municipal Airport, Fairview, Auburn and Lincoln County Fairgrounds.