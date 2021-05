There's a new flavor of Mountain Dew coming out this year and I am not sure how I feel about it. It's no secret that Moutain Dew is one of the hottest soft drinks on the market. Throughout the years, there have been several Mountain Dew flavors that have been released. Some of these were pretty good and have stood the test of time, like Code Red. While others didn't stick around too long, and for good reason. The latest Mountain Dew flavor to hit shelves later this year is one that might fall under the latter. Mountain Dew Cake-Smash.