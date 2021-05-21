Boiled pork and falling books bring Kim Ji-suk and Jung So-min together in Monthly Magazine Home

The Sat-Sun time slot remains tvN‘s most high profile and where it puts all the big name cast dramas, so right now there is Mine with Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung and funnily enough that drama will be followed by Lee Bo Young‘s real life hubby Ji Sung‘s upcoming The Devil Judge (Demon Judge). Mine feels like a Sky Castle and Penthouse cousin and that genre is not my cup of tea so sorry to my beloved Lee Bo Young for skipping this one when I slogged through with her the dull as beans When My Love Blooms for her. I’m super excited for The Devil Judge since it’s basically the Ji Sung show as the titular character who renders verdicts like he’s on a game show and hides a big secret. Sadly my New Heart OTP reunion here isn’t going to be a romantic one (wahhhhhhh!) as Kim Min Jung plays a lobbyist who is Ji Sung’s nemesis in the drama. Rounding out the cast is Jin Young as an idealistic rookie judge and Park Gyu Young as his friend and also the detective looking into the devil judge’s secret. The drama is from the screenwriter of Ms. Hammurabi and the PD of Two Weeks, Triangle, and Children of Nobody.