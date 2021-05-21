Boiled pork and falling books bring Kim Ji-suk and Jung So-min together in Monthly Magazine Home
More promos have been released for JTBC rom-com Monthly Magazine Home, featuring the main cast in new character stills and a new video teaser. The drama’s central theme is the meaning of home, and we explore how that definition changes through the different characters. Jung So-min (Soul Repairer) is someone who enjoys just being at home and appreciates that home is the place where she can truly be herself. This, naturally, conflicts with Kim Ji-suk (My Unfamiliar Family) who sees homes as merely properties that he can buy and sell for profit. The two have a disastrous first encounter, and Jung is mortified when she sees Kim again at her workplace… and learns that he is her new boss.www.dramabeans.com