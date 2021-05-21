Hecate Energy commences construction on 600-MW solar portfolio in Texas and Ohio
Hecate Energy announced that construction has commenced on two solar projects totaling 600 megawatts. In Falls County, Texas, Hecate developed the solar and battery storage project, Roseland Solar, from inception and transferred it to the North American subsidiary of a European utility in March. In Highland County, Ohio, Hecate developed the New Market Solar project and transferred it to Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities in May. Construction has started at both projects.www.solarpowerworldonline.com