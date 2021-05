'Tis the season for spring fairs and festivals, the best time of the year. There is always something fun to do in the Hudson Valley but when it comes down to the local events, there is nothing quite like it. From the food to fresh lemonade and vendors, nothing can be beat. Growing up, I would go to festivals all over the Hudson Valley with my parents and grandparents. I used to attend a local bazaar filled with fried dough, carnival games and cotton candy. These are memories that I hold close to me and move forward in life, continuing the tradition with family and friends.