Our predictions for Nuggets-Blazers Round 1

The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trailblazers will meet for the second time in three years in the NBA playoffs starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. After losing to the Blazers in the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, the third-seeded Nuggets enter this year's playoffs as the favorites to beat the sixth-seeded Blazers. But without All-Star guard Jamal Murray and facing one of the best backcourts in the NBA in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Nuggets will have to play some of their best basketball of the season to advance.