Area Class B track and field athletes preparing for state

By Katie Gerber
Jamestown Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was two years ago that Sadie Hansen came up a little short in the Class B state girls shot put finals. But this year, there's no Paige Haakenson standing in her way. "My sophomore year I placed runner-up in the shot put, I was excited to experience that but wanted to get back there again and try to get a better mark," Hansen, a senior at Oakes High School, said. "I want to end my season on a high note knowing that I gave everything I have and won’t have any regrets."

