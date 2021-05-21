newsbreak-logo
FSW trainer helps save life for second time

By Sean Barie
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– A career as an athletic trainer has given Andrey Balykov the experience of treating a variety of injuries.

“You get a lot of strains and pulled muscles,” said Balykov.

However, wrapping an ankle or icing a sore shoulder is a far cry from treating something severe like a heart attack.

“We do practice for it but life situations are always different,” Balykov said.

In 2018, Balykov was the head trainer at the Canterbury School in Fort Myers a referee collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest at a girls lacrosse game.

“It’s one of those things that’s just hard to believe. Because no trainer wants to go through this,” Balykov said.

Balykov used an AED, an automatic external defibrillator, to help keep the referee alive.

“You are tunnel vision. And you just don’t think about it when it’s happening.” he remembered.

Fast forward nearly three years later, almost to the day, and he found himself at Canterbury once again.

Balykov was doing his old school a favor by filling for Canterbury’s head trainer. The unthinkable happened for a second time.

“The closer I got, the louder the screams got. So the faster I started running,” Balykov recalled.

Those screams were coming from the courtyard next to the field where Jason Gelinas suffered a massive heart attack.

The experienced trainer wasted little time pulling out one of the school’s AEDs and attached it to the 52-year-old’s chest.

Gelinas’ wife, Tina, watched on as Balykov went to work along with several doctors, nurses and first responders in attendance at the ongoing lacrosse game.

“You do feel like it was a miracle,” Tina Gelinas said. “He was there and he had the experience.”

After being transported to the Gulf Coast Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery, Gelinas returned home two days later with no memory of what had happened.

“I remember the game starting and that’s the last thing I remember,” said Gelinas. “He said I died a couple of times.”

Back from the dead, all thanks to the quick thinking others and Balykov who has now used the same AED to save lives.

“I said to him you are one of our angels,” Tina Gelinas to Balykov. “You are a hero along with all these other heroes. He just dismissed it and told me ‘No, that was the machine, the machine.”

