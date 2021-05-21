You Can Spend a Night at “The Royal Tenenbaums” House for $20

Yesterday, I (a person who lives in Los Angeles) was on the phone with my friend (a person who lives in New York), discussing our mutual ennui when it comes to perusing social media these days. "If I have to see one more photo of Dia:Beacon, I'm going to lose my mind," my friend said, referring to the oft-photographed museum in Upstate New York that unequivocally serves as the most cliché way to tastefully brag to your Instagram followers that you were able to borrow a friend's Subaru for an escape-from-New York day trip.