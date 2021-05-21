You Can Spend a Night at “The Royal Tenenbaums” House for $20
Wes Anderson’s film “The Royal Tenenbaums” is about ambitious siblings fallen from grace when they return to the home they grew up in — which, in pure Wes Anderson fashion, is as eccentric and layered as its characters. The property is currently up for rent for $20,000 per month, but if you’re looking to move into the Wes Anderson cinematic universe at a cheaper rate, Airbnb is letting two lucky fans stay there for close to nothing.www.apartmenttherapy.com