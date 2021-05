Bow Wow has responded to Soulja Boy's announcement that the two rappers will be battling it out on an upcoming episode of Verzuz. “Soulja, I have so many No. 1s,” Bow Wow said in an Instagram video, Saturday. “If you go on Google right now and you type in ‘Rappers with the most No. 1s,’ you will see Drake first, Eminem, Lil Wayne. I’m on a list with a lot of greats. There ain’t a lot of us.”