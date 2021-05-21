newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

'Something important has broken': Jewish-Arab riots dim hopes of coexistence for Israelis

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Wander was driving on the Jerusalem road he's always taken home from work this month when the vehicles around him screeched to a halt and blocked his path. "It was an ambush," the 50-year-old medic said. "I managed to swerve around and break their blockade, but an Arab driver smashed straight into my car and the next thing I knew, 30 Arab rioters were surrounding me throwing rocks."

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reuven Rivlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Jerusalem#Hamas#Protest Riot#Palestinian Violence#Riots#Jews#Lod#The Gaza Health Ministry#Arab Israelis#Jerusalem Post#Johns Hopkins University#Petach Tikva#Bat Yam#Jewish Arab Cities#Coexistence#Israeli City Streets#Israeli Arab#Jewish Extremists#Israeli Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
News Break
Protests
Related
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Arab Woman Gets Kidney From Jewish Man Killed in Israel Riot

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jewish man killed during an eruption of Mideast violence has given new life to an Arab woman in bitter times. Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died May 17 after being pelted with rocks amid clashes between Arabs and Jews in Israel’s mixed city of Lod. The ethnic violence...
U.S. Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

US reaches out to Palestinian leaders many angrily reject

JERUSALEM — After weeks of unrest and a devastating 11-day war in Gaza, the U.S. and the international community plan to engage with the Palestinians to revive peace efforts. But when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits on Tuesday, he will meet with Palestinian leaders who were sidelined by...
Middle EastTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Israel ignores plight of Palestinians

Israel's insatiable quest for territory at the expense of the native Palestinians expelled from their homes hearkens back to the expulsions of Cherokee Indians under the Indian Removal Act of 1830. Some 16,000 Cherokees were evicted from their homes and force-marched 1,000 miles to Oklahoma, the "Trail of Tears." Israel's...
Middle EastForeign Policy

The Pointlessness of Mahmoud Abbas

At 2 a.m. on Friday, an 11-day-long cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians came to an end as a cease-fire brokered by Egypt was enforced by both sides. The rockets fired by the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip only went silent, however, after claiming 12 Israeli and around 250 Palestinian lives. While the balance of power clearly tilted in Israel’s favor, a superior military power, many Palestinians felt the recent round of conflict brought them a tiny but significant victory since peaceful negotiations have yielded nothing.
WorldClick10.com

Israeli police escort Jews to flashpoint Jerusalem site

JERUSALEM – Israeli police escorted more than 250 Jewish visitors Sunday to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where clashes between police and Palestinian protesters helped trigger a war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers came...
MilitaryPosted by
The Atlantic

The Costly Success of Israel’s Iron Dome

In the 12 days that preceded Thursday’s announcement of a cease-fire, the Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched 4,369 rockets of various sizes and ranges from Gaza toward Israel. According to Israel’s military, nearly two-thirds of these missed their target, hitting fields and other open areas, or malfunctioning and falling short. That still leaves about 1,500 rockets that headed for built-up areas. Remarkably, this barrage resulted in only a dozen deaths: More than 90 percent of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s missile-defense system, Iron Dome.
ProtestsTrumann Democrat

The Latest: Tel Aviv rally calls for Jewish-Arab coexistence

TEL AVIV, Israel — Thousands are rallying in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, calling for coexistence between Jews and Arabs. The demonstration on Saturday night was one of several held across Israel to call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of 11 days of fighting in Gaza that ended with a cease-fire early on Friday.
Middle EastPosted by
PennLive.com

Palestinians are being terrorized in their ancestral homeland | PennLive letters

I am an American Palestinian whose family traces their origin in Palestine to at least two thousand years. My family were terrorized out of their farm which was confiscated including their home and everything else on that farm in 1948. More than 420 Palestinian villages and towns were wiped off to be replaced by Jewish only villages and towns. My parents are not allowed to visit their ancestral home while any Jewish person can be granted full Israeli citizenship on arrival.
Middle EastEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Israel and Palestine no apartheid

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel. As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation that Israel is an “apartheid state.”. This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize — and isolate...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Israeli police escort more than 120 Jewish visitors to flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where violence sparked Gaza's 11-day war that saw more than 250 killed and 300 buildings flattened

Israeli police on Sunday escorted more than 120 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator meanwhile said hundreds of homes...
Middle EastLewiston Morning Tribune

Israel is the aggressor and other lies the left tells

When you meditate for a moment on what the left expects honest and decent people to believe, you confront the world of absurdities and lies in which we live. The left demands we believe and announce that men menstruate and give birth, and that it is in no way unfair to girls and women when biological men compete in girls’ and women’s sports.