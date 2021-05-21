'Something important has broken': Jewish-Arab riots dim hopes of coexistence for Israelis
Joshua Wander was driving on the Jerusalem road he's always taken home from work this month when the vehicles around him screeched to a halt and blocked his path. "It was an ambush," the 50-year-old medic said. "I managed to swerve around and break their blockade, but an Arab driver smashed straight into my car and the next thing I knew, 30 Arab rioters were surrounding me throwing rocks."www.burlingtoncountytimes.com