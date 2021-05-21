Lindsey Abbuhl's attorney: She is a loving mother "who cares deeply for her daughter
CANTON – The attorney for a Canton woman accused of making up her daughter's terminal illness is defending her actions and says she is being wrongly portrayed. In an email to The Repository Friday afternoon, local attorney Paul Kelley stated his client, Lindsey Abbuhl, "is a loving mother who cares deeply for this child and whom has gone to incredible lengths to protect her health and well-being."www.the-review.com