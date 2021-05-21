Royal O'Haigain First Winner for Stallion El Deal
Royal O'Haigain became the first winner for the Louisiana stallion El Deal when the 2-year-old filly won a $64,562 maiden special weight at Santa Anita Park May 21. Bet down to 4-5, she led from start to finish, finishing 5 1/2 lengths ahead of runner-up Harddiane . The Luis Mendez-trained winner, owned by L. N. M. Three Company, Pappas Horse Racing, and Charles Bartlett, completed 4 1/2 furlongs in :53.12 on a fast track under Alexis Centeno.www.bloodhorse.com