newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Gabriel Jesus Opens Up On Sergio Aguero's Treatment of Him Ahead of Man City Departure

By Sangam Desai
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3th87Q_0a7S7LXe00

Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City’s only other number nine - has been an understudy to the Argentine international ever since his move to the club back in January 2017, speaking on various occasions about the immense knowledge he has acquired while training with Sergio Aguero.

The now 24-year-old arrived at Manchester City as a raw talent from Palmeiras but has since been sharpened into a mature striker under the guidance of his highly experienced colleague.

Admitting his teammate’s role in his development as a young striker, Gabriel Jesus was recently interviewed exclusively by iPaperSport stating, "Since I arrived at Manchester City, Sergio received me really well. He always treated me with great care, like the leader and idol he is at City. I’ve learned a lot from him every day in training, [in] games, and I keep on learning."

In light of Sergio Aguero’s move away from the club after a historic career that saw him break multiple records, his teammate has heaped praise on the veteran’s illustrious career and acknowledged his teammate's accomplishments with Manchester City.

"He made history at Manchester City and in the Premier League. He’s the greatest foreigner in the club’s history, one of the greatest in general at City and in the Premier League. He wrote a beautiful story that will always be respected," the Brazilian added.

With Agüero leaving Manchester City at the end of June to Barcelona, Gabriel Jesus will be Manchester City’s lone striker until the club eventually dives into the market for a suitable replacement in the upcoming transfer window.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku are all reportedly on Manchester City’s list of potential replacements for the 93:20 hero, but in the hearts of City fans, Sergio Aguero is truly irreplaceable.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
61
Followers
772
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Jesus
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Man City#Argentine#Ipapersport#The Premier League#Brazilian#Tottenham#Borussia Dortmund#Inter#93 20#Palmeiras#City Fans#Veteran#Potential Replacements#Treatment#Training#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd move ahead of Man City for Sporting CP wing-back Nuno Mendes

Manchester United are again in contact with Sporting CP wing-back Nuno Mendes. The Sun says United have made contact with the Portuguese champions about a potential £52million deal for the 18-year-old full-back. Manchester City had been linked with a move for Mendes but it's understood there is no interest from...
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Aguero Apologizes To Man City Teammates, Fans Over Costly Penalty Miss Vs Chelsea

Sergio Aguero has issued an apology to his Manchester City teammates and fans of the club for his penalty miss in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea. City’s wait to finally be crowned Premier League champions will be a little longer after the Blues fell to a late defeat against their fellow Champions League finalists, but it could have been so different.
Premier Leaguesquawka.com

Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League online

Manchester City will be looking to tighten their grip on the 2020/21 Premier League when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday at 12:30pm (UK time). Pep Guardiola’s side are currently 10 points clear of Manchester United atop the Premier League with five games left to play and could seal the title this weekend. A win against Crystal Palace coupled with a Man Utd loss to Liverpool will be enough to confirm Man City as Premier League winners for the third time in four seasons.
Premier Leaguefutaa.com

Sergio Aguero apologizes over penalty miss

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has apologized for missing a penalty during their loss to Chelsea on Saturday night. The Argentine had a chance to double City’s lead in the game after they were awarded a spot-kick and he chose to go for a Panenka which terribly failed with Edouard Mendy grabbing his effort easily.
SoccerYardbarker

Juventus to miss out on Aguero as he eyes reunion with Messi

Juventus is set to miss out on the signature of Sergio Aguero as he eyes a reunion with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The Argentinean will be a free agent in the next transfer window after Manchester City decided against giving him a new deal. He is now set to find...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Man City stroll toward Premier League title after routine win at Crystal Palace

Manchester City are the masters of illusion. They can sign up for the European Super League but then withdraw early enough to recast themselves as reluctant participants who only joined for fear of being left behind.On the pitch they have that knack of disguising reality, too. At Selhurst Park they created a mirage of a competitive Premier League – at least in the first half. Pep Guardiola made eight changes to the side that beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in Paris on Wednesday. His second team – which included Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres – made hard...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Gabriel Jesus had the world at his feet as a teenage hotshot and looked destined to be Sergio Aguero's successor... but now is in danger of being squeezed out with Pep Guardiola benching him for the big games and chasing Kane and Haaland

For whatever reason, Gabriel Jesus has just never quite fulfilled his early promise. The Brazilian had the world at his feet when he first joined Manchester City as a 19-year-old hotshot in 2017 and was tipped to go on to become one of this generation's greatest strikers. But it would...
Premier Leaguemundoalbiceleste.com

Sergio Aguero wins Premier League with Manchester City, makes history

Congratulations to Sergio Aguero on winning the Premier League with Manchester City. Sergio Aguero has now won 15 trophies with Manchester City, a club record, as the they win their first Premier League trophy since the 2018-2019 season. City lost their last match 2-1 vs. Chelsea with Aguero missing a penalty. However, Leicester City’s 2-1 win vs. Manchester United on Tuesday means that mathematically, City have won the league.
Premier Leaguecompletesports.com

Aguero Claims Record Premier League Title

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero set a new record after Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night. The Cityzens were confirmed champions after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester City at Old Trafford. This means Aguero has now won the Premier League title five times which is more...
Premier Leaguesportsfinding.com

Crystal Palace – Manchester City in live

Min. 90Thus ends our live broadcast of the match. We say goodbye with a warm greeting until next time. Thanks for joining us!. The referee puts an end to this period of the game. Min. 90Whoops! Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) shoots with the right. The ball goes out of goal. Min....
Premier Leaguemancity.com

Aguero returns as City make eight changes for trip to Palace

Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Ake are amongst those making a return to action as Pep Guardiola rotates once more with the games continuing to come thick and fast. It’s Aguero’s first start since our league win at Leicester early last month. Alongside Aguero, Ake and Jesus, also returning...