Warriors' NBA Playoff Hopes Need Chase Center's Help Vs. Grizzlies

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.