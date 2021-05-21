newsbreak-logo
INTERVIEW: Green Bay Preble grad reports from Middle East

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

UW-Green Bay holds drive-through event for graduates

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay held a bit of a different commencement ceremony on Saturday. More than 650 graduates and their families drove through campus for a special graduation event. Graduates from last semester and this semester signed up for time slots ahead of time. They...
Green Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Golfers hit the links on Monday

All of the area's golf teams will hit the links on Monday with just a few weeks left in the season. Sevastopol will host the Packerland Conference at The Orchards beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gibraltar. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran High School, Oconto, Peshtigo, Southern Door, and Sturgeon Bay will join...
Green Bay, WIPosted by
Go Valley Kids

Take Your Family Back in Time at Heritage Hill State Park

Heritage Hill State Park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a “living history” park devoted to preserving buildings and artifacts from historic Northeast Wisconsin and educating about the people that played a significant role in developing the Green Bay area. It is one of the awesome 15 state parks within two hours from Appleton.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Photo Gallery: UW-Green Bay’s 2021 Commencement Celebration

Not even the clouds could dampen the spirits of UW-Green Bay’s Spring/Summer 2021 and Fall/Winter 2020 graduates at their outdoor Commencement Celebration, May 15, 2021. After more than a year of challenges brought on by the pandemic, students and their families were celebrated in an outdoor, walk-up and drive-through opportunity. They were cheered on by faculty, staff, students and alumni; they jammed to their favorite songs on a senior playlist; collected their grad packets; and, of course, just like other years, waited patiently to hear their names and majors called before they crossed a stage and formally received their diplomas. Following a congratulatory elbow bump and photo with Chancellor Michael Alexander, they were on their way to family and friends portraits at the Phoenix statue; a stop by the Alumni tent for a Phoenix cookie and farewell gifts, and final tour stops at some of their favorite campus places, including the Alumni Mural, The Phoenix Bookstore, and of course, the Shoe Tree.
Little Chute, WIwhby.com

Little Chute Windmill | Fox Locks 2021 | UWGB Commencement

Harriet Janssen, Executive Director Little Chute Windmill talks more about the 150 year history of the landmark. You can visit and learn more about the windmill here. The Fox Locks will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22. We’re joined by CEO Jeremy Cords, to talk about the 39-mile system and the areas that will be open for the season this year. You can learn more about the locks and find out how to be a lock tender, here.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Race weekend for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This weekend is the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon, but because of the pandemic the race is virtual again this year. The marathon is a fundraiser for local non-profits, including food pantries, homeless shelters, and a Disabled American Veterans chapter, and the help it gives is very real.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Bay Port bats explode late in win over Tritons

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Port is a baseball team you don't want to give too many chances to when it up at the plate, because eventually the Pirates will make you pay for a mistake. Notre Dame found that out Thursday, as James Bornick slugged two solo home runs...
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Survey shows travelers feel safe to come to Green Bay post COVID-19

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With many restrictions lifting this summer, many are planning trips again. And according to a Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau travel survey, some are headed to Green Bay. The CVB surveyed 1,998 people in an online questionnaire from March 19 through April 2, 2021.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Green Bay school district joins vape lawsuit

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Area Public School District will join a mass action suit against a maker of vaping devices. The Board of Education voted at its Monday meeting to join other Wisconsin school districts in the suit against JUUL Labs, Inc., filed by San Diego law firm, Frantz Law Group.