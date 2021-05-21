newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Heavy Rain Could Postpone Irish Two Thousand Guineas

By Brian Sheerin/Racing Post
Bloodhorse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas day at the Curragh May 22 is in doubt after the track was hit with 34 millimeters of rain in 24 hours, forcing officials to call a 7:30 a.m. inspection on the day of racing. Parts of the track are waterlogged, around the six furlong...

www.bloodhorse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bolger
Person
Pat Keogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Ireland#Race#Irish#The Racing Post#French#Paddy Power#European#Light Rain#Heavy Ground#Longchamp#Curragh#Passing Showers#Bloodstock News#Winner Poetic Flare#Contingency Plans#Britain#G1#G3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentWALA-TV FOX10

Heavy rain moves in on the Gulf Coast

We have a very wet morning on the Gulf Coast with heavy rain tracking east across the area as of 4 a.m. Once the storms move east, we'll see a drop in the coverage by mid morning and we'll end up dry for several hours. Scattered showers and storms will arrive by late afternoon and into the evening, but the coverage won't be as widespread as the line that moved through this morning. We end up turning much drier by tomorrow with the sky slowly clearing.
EnvironmentWDSU

Heavy rain potential overnight

We have a break in the rain after very stormy conditions overnight and into the noon hour. Rain and storms will fire up again this evening and overnight. Flash flood watch is posted through 1pm Wednesday. That watch may be extended into Thursday. Another 2-4 inches of rain is possible on top of saturated ground. Water will run off quickly, so be aware of flash flood potential. Rain diminishes during day Wednesday. Weather improves for Thursday through Sunday. Rain returns Monday and Tuesday next week.
Trafficcityofsouthlake.com

Driving in Heavy Rain

Due to the possibility for flash flooding and heavy rains this week, you need to take precautionary measures before driving.
Environmentwbap.com

Storms and Heavy rains Sunday-Thurs.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Environmentweather.us

More Heavy Rain and Flooding for the South

Stormy weather from this past weekend will unfortunately carry over into the week, especially for the Deep South. I mentioned a possibility of widespread flash flooding issues in my blog on Friday and unfortunately, that looks to be the case at least through the first half of this week. Very...
EnvironmentKSLA

More heavy rain tonight and Wednesday

(KSLA) - More heavy showers and storms will be likely tonight and through the day on Wednesday. There is still a flash flood watch in effect until Thursday morning. Rain chances remain pretty high for a couple more days. When we do see the rain, it will likely be heavy at times. Therefore a flash flood watch has been issued for all of the ArkLaTex until Thursday morning. On top of that, we have the possibility of some severe weather. We are mostly monitoring the threat for large hail and strong winds. Other than that, it will just be your typical, non-severe thunderstorms.
Environmentwbrz.com

Locally heavy rain expected to begin the week

Another week and another period of heavy rain is in the forecast. By the tail end of the 7-Day, some late May heat will come onto the board. Next 24 Hours: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the nighttime hours, especially early. Low temperatures in the upper 60s will keep it feeling muggy as winds stay out of the east at 10-15mph. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are in store for Tuesday. Though confidence in timing is a bit lower than usual, the mid-morning through afternoon hours appear to be most active. Any storms will be capable of downpours. High temperatures will make it to about 80 degrees.
Environmentfox8live.com

Shelby: Heavy rain still possible

Heavy rain remains a potential threat today, though many hours of the day could be dry. The highest chance for flooding is south and west of the tidal lakes. Windy conditions will also be noticeable over the next couple of days. The persistent onshore flow will lead to some coastal areas seeing high tides 2-4 feet above normal.
EnvironmentKSLA

Rain continues with heavy downpours through Wednesday

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will continue off and on for the next few days. More rain will be likely Tuesday afternoon and evening before winding down on Wednesday. This evening will be wet. More rain will be scattered around the ArkLaTex. Rain chances will be around 50-70%. You will need to keep that umbrella handy if you are planning on being outside at all. Temperatures will gradually cool down to the mid 60s.
AnimalsSkySports

Saffron Beach heads to Irish 1000 Guineas

Jane Chapple-Hyam has opted to go for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas next with Saffron Beach. The New Bay filly was a fine runner-up to Aidan O'Brien's Mother Earth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and has an entry in the Cazoo Oaks. But Saffron Beach is set to stick...
Environmentwatchers.news

Rivers overflow as heavy rain hits Uganda

Heavy rains affecting eastern and northern Uganda since May 6, 2021, have caused rivers to overflow leading to severe damage and at least 1 fatality. More than 15 000 people have been affected. The Manafwa and the Nakwasi Rivers in the Butaleja District overflowed after two days of heavy rain...
Environmentcrossroadstoday.com

Potential significant heavy rain event this week

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening we are looking at a few showers but the threat for more widespread showers and storms move in after midnight. Some rain could be heavy which could lead to flash flooding. Lows in the mid 70s. On Tuesday, we’ll continue to have showers and storms in the area and that could be heavy as well. Some isolated storms could be severe with hail and damaging winds.
Sportsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas Likely For Fev Rover

Group 2 winner Fev Rover (Ire) (Gutaifan {Ire}), who ran third in the G1 QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2, will likely make her next appearance in the G1 Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas on May 23. Runner-up in the G2 Duchess Of Cambridge S. at second asking in July, the Richard Fahey-trained bay took a listed at Sandown later that month, before winning Deauville's G2 Shadwell Prix du Calvados on Aug. 22. The Nick Bradley Racing silksbearer ended her season with a fourth in the G1 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac-Criterium des Pouliches in heavy going on Oct. 4. The 1000 Guineas was her first run as a sophomore.
Environmenteasttexasradio.com

Heavy Rain, Severe Weather Possible Tuesday

Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms will move across the region on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat, but severe weather will also be possible. A line of thunderstorms containing strong winds and perhaps some hail will move through during the afternoon.
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Shale Resurfaces in Irish 1000 Guineas

Shale (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}), who won the G1 Moyglare Stud S. at two, is in good form ahead of a start in the G1 Tattersalls 1000 Guineas on May 23. Trainer Donnacha O'Brien reported that the daughter of Guineas winner Homecoming Queen (Ire) (Holy Roman Emperor {Ire}) had emerged from her fifth-place run in the G3 Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1000 Guineas Trial S. at Leopardstown in April in good order. Breaking her maiden at second asking in July last year, Shale defeated Pretty Gorgeous (Fr) (Lawman {Fr}) in the G3 Frank Conroy Silver Flash S. at Leopardstown in August. Second to that foe in the G2 A.R.M. Holding Debutante S. later that month, she turned the tables on that filly with a 3/4-length win in the Moyglare at The Curragh in September. She ended her juvenile year with a sixth behind Pretty Gorgeous in the G1 bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.
WorldSkySports

Ballydoyle trio among 12 bidding for Irish 2,000 Guineas glory

Jim Bolger admits "the wheels came off" Poetic Flare's bid to win a second Classic in France last weekend, but expects a different display in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas on Saturday. The Dawn Approach colt came out on top in a three-way photo in the Guineas at Newmarket at...