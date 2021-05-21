Heavy Rain Could Postpone Irish Two Thousand Guineas

(KSLA) - More heavy showers and storms will be likely tonight and through the day on Wednesday. There is still a flash flood watch in effect until Thursday morning. Rain chances remain pretty high for a couple more days. When we do see the rain, it will likely be heavy at times. Therefore a flash flood watch has been issued for all of the ArkLaTex until Thursday morning. On top of that, we have the possibility of some severe weather. We are mostly monitoring the threat for large hail and strong winds. Other than that, it will just be your typical, non-severe thunderstorms.