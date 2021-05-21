Blue Jays selected to compete in Scheels Softball All-Star Series

The Jamestown baseball team struggled to produce runs on Friday night as the Jays fell 11-1 in six innings and 4-0 to Williston. The lone run for Jamestown in game one came during the bottom of the fourth with the Jays trailing 4-0. Gage Orr was on second with Mason Lunzman at the plate and the sophomore delivered an RBI single into right field to bring in Orr and make the game 4-1.