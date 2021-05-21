Blue Jays selected to compete in Scheels Softball All-Star Series
Regardless of how the Jamestown High School softball team finishes the 2021 season, two seniors will be getting some bonus softball next month. Ella Roaldson and Payton Gall were selected to represent the Blue Jay softball team in the 2021 Scheels Softball All-Star Series. Roaldson and Gall have been named to the West All-Stars roster. Gall and Roaldson will be joined by five other WDA athletes and six Class B players.www.jamestownsun.com