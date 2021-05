If you are planning on attending the 32nd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival you might want to call your friends and neighbors and get on it to purchase those tickets. The festival is scheduled for August 13-15 2021. Even though the event is outside the state of Minnesota still has pandemic protocols in place including a certain number of tickets that can be sold. According to the Bayfront Blues Fest Website as of April 29, the sales of additional three-day ticket packages ($139) are being limited to 500.