Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Friday

The Nashville Predators will soon take on the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series in the 1st round of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s not a matchup that favors the Preds, at least not on paper. Nashville only just recently secured their first two wins over the Hurricanes, one on Saturday when they clinched a playoff berth, and the other on Monday when Pekka Rinne had his near perfect ending to the season.