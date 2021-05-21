Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Friday
Saros will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 3 showdown at home against Carolina. Saros has allowed six goals on 67 shots in the first two games of the series and will look to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole Friday. The 26-year-old registered a .927 save percentage during the regular season but is sporting a .908 save percentage in 13 career playoff appearances. Between the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs, Saros is 1-4-0 against the Hurricanes.www.cbssports.com