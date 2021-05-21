newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Predators' Juuse Saros: Tending twine Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Saros will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 3 showdown at home against Carolina. Saros has allowed six goals on 67 shots in the first two games of the series and will look to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole Friday. The 26-year-old registered a .927 save percentage during the regular season but is sporting a .908 save percentage in 13 career playoff appearances. Between the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs, Saros is 1-4-0 against the Hurricanes.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predators#Twine#Home#Percentage#Carolina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Projected Lineup: Predators at Blue Jackets

Vanderbilt Health Projected Lineup: Predators Play Final Regular-Season Road Game. The Predators can clinch tonight a berth in the postseason for the seventh consecutive season. Nashville (29-22-2) is looking for win No. 30 of the season and their seventh over the Blue Jackets, after the Predators prevailed 4-3 in overtime...
NHLNHL

Game Day: Preds at Blue Jackets Preview

Nashville Finishes Regular-Season Road Schedule with Chance to Clinch Playoff Spot in Columbus. The final road game of the 2020-21 regular season has arrived, and the Predators could be heading home happy for multiple reasons. Nashville will face the Columbus Blue Jackets for the eighth and final time this season,...
NHLNHL

Smashville Scope: April 29 - May 4

--- The Predators knew the 2020-21 season would be unlike any they'd ever seen. A 56-game slate that was hardly guaranteed to be completed in the midst of a global pandemic was chocked full of protocols for players, coaches, trainers and other team personnel to follow in the hopes of completing the regular season in the first half of the month of May.
NHLTimes Union

Predators down Hurricanes 3-1 to clinch playoff berth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A big night for Like Kunin means the Nashville Predators and Carolina Hurricanes will be seeing a lot more of each other soon. Kunin scored twice and Juuse Saros made 21 saves as Nashville beat Carolina 3-1 on Saturday night to secure the Central Division’s fourth and final playoff berth. Erik Haula also scored and Mikael Granlund had two assists for Nashville, which has won three of four.
NHLPosted by
Reuters

Oliver Bjorkstrand (3 points) leads Jackets past Predators

EditorsNote: update 2: removes extraneous word “scored” from second graf. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals and added an assist Wednesday as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the visiting Nashville Predators 4-2. The Blue Jackets got the go-ahead goal with 6:10 remaining, when Mikhail Grigorenko redirected a slap shot from Vladislav...
NHLNHL

Preds Finish Road Portion of Schedule with Loss to Blue Jackets

Bridgestone Recap: Jeannot, Jarnkrok Tally as Nashville Continues Quest to Clinch Playoff Spot. Tanner Jeannot and Calle Jarnkrok each scored a goal for the Predators, who were defeated by the Blue Jackets on the road, 4-2 04:50 •. Tanner Jeannot and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville on Wednesday night, but...
NHLJanesville Gazette

Emil Bemstrom's first career hat trick not enough for Blue Jackets in OT

It ended the way too many Blue Jackets’ games have concluded this season. Despite Emil Bemstrom’s first career hat trick helping them overcome a 3-0 deficit in the third period, a victory wasn’t in the cards Monday night at Nationwide Arena. Rather than Bemstrom scoring a fourth goal to lift Columbus to victory, the Nashville Predators won, 4-3, in overtime on a goal 3:24 into it by defenseman Roman Josi.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Whirlwind Regular Season Ends Tonight

With their win on Saturday night, the Nashville Predators punched their ticket to the 2020-21 Stanley Cup Playoffs, clinching the final spot in the Central Division. Tonight they play their last game of this shortened season against the division champion Carolina Hurricanes. With one final game left to play tonight,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Predators’ Saros Is Undeniably a Vezina Trophy Contender

It’s still hard to believe that the Nashville Predators are one win — or a Dallas Stars loss — away from clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. How did they get here? Many have analyzed the improved facets of the game that has given them this opportunity. Their power play, penalty kill, 5v5 play and certain lines stepping up, have all been attributed to the turnaround.
NHLNHL

Josi Leads Preds to Overtime Win Against Blue Jackets

Bridgestone Recap: Nashville Captain Tallies Twice, Including OT Winner, to Give Predators Extra Point Over Columbus. Roman Josi collects a drop-pass from and then fires a wrist-shot past Elvis Merzlikins to give the Predators a 4-3 victory in overtime. 00:44 •. They don't ask how, just how many. Roman Josi...
NHLatozsportsnashville.com

Nashville Predators clinch playoffs, will face Carolina Hurricanes in first round

The Nashville Predators officially turned their season around on Saturday night, clinching a playoff spot by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 at Bridgestone Arena. For the seventh season in a row, the Preds are headed to the playoffs. As reward for making the postseason, they will face those very same...
NHLThe Spread

Hurricanes vs. Predators, 5/8/21 NHL Predictions & Betting Odds

The Hurricanes are 7-0-3-0 in the last 10 games and have dominated the Predators, especially in Nashville where the two teams will play at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Is Carolina a safe bet to cash again tonight as a road favorite?. Game Snapshot. 069 Carolina Hurricanes (-140) at 070...
NHLatozsportsnashville.com

Nashville Predators: Three keys to winning the series against Carolina

The Nashville Predators will soon take on the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series in the 1st round of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s not a matchup that favors the Preds, at least not on paper. Nashville only just recently secured their first two wins over the Hurricanes, one on Saturday when they clinched a playoff berth, and the other on Monday when Pekka Rinne had his near perfect ending to the season.
NHLNHL

Game Day: Hurricanes vs. Preds Preview

Nashville Begins Final Two-Game Set of Regular Season with Chance to Clinch Playoff Spot Against Carolina. The penultimate game of the regular season has arrived for the Nashville Predators, and they'll have a chance to clinch their spot in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs once more. The Preds host the...
NHLNHL

First Round Series Preview: Hurricanes vs. Predators

Canes enter playoffs as Central Division's top seed. For as long as they've been in North Carolina, the Carolina Hurricanes had not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three consecutive seasons until this year. Their ascent to a perennial contender began in 2018-19, when they surged up the standings...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Calamity In Loss To Blue Jackets

Hockey in May for the Nashville Predators is, historically, a wild time, filled with emotional roller coasters and drama in every game. Even though the NHL is still in the regular season, that sentiment holds. The Predators are still in the driver’s seat for their playoff hopes with a lead...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Hurricanes Look to Extend Dominance Over Predators Into the Playoffs

I like to wonder what hockey purists from 50, or 100, or even as recent as 30 years ago would think if they saw some of the things happening around the NHL today. The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t won a Stanley Cup in more than half a century. Connor McDavid is unlike any player we’ve seen before. Goons are nigh-nonexistent, and even physicality is significantly less pertinent in today’s game. Lacrosse goals have happened thrice in a little over a calendar year. Then, there’s this upcoming series.
NHLnewsmemory.com

Pekka, Juuse and Preds playoff run

Pekka Rinne remembers the first time he saw Juuse Saros play. Saros was on the Finnish national team participating in the 2014 IIHF Ice Hockey Championship. Rinne traveled to the event specifically to watch Saros, whom the Nashville Predators had selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
NHLwcn247.com

NHL postseason: Who's hot as the playoffs arrive?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Goalie Juuse Saros is the biggest reason the Nashville Predators went from a potential NHL draft lottery team to their seventh straight playoff appearance. How long they stick around will depend on just how well Saros keeps playing in net. Teammate Tanner Jeannot says they want to play better because Saros is playing so well. The 26-year-old Finn has put together a season worthy of Vezina Trophy consideration and maybe even a few Hart Trophy votes for what he’s meant to Nashville. Saros has plenty of company streaking into the NHL postseason.