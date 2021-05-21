newsbreak-logo
Live-Action Dungeons & Dragons Movie Adds To Casting, Including Rege-Jean Pag

By Lan Pitts
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live-action Dungeons & Dragons movie that's in development from Derek Kolstad, creator of the John Wick series, has found its party. The feature film will star Chris Pine (Star Trek), Hugh Grant (Notting Hill), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious series), Sophia Lillis (It Part 1), and Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu) in unconfirmed roles. Grant is expected to play the villain of the movie, Forge Fletcher.

