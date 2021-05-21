Press Release: House-Passed Bill Establishing Commission to Investigate Attack on U.S. Capitol Similar to Norton Bill

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Mayor Bowser is calling on DC residents to participate in this Saturday’s DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action to help get more members of the community vaccinated as DC prepares to dial up additional activities later this week. On Saturday, May 22, volunteers will canvass neighborhoods at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to help Washingtonians who are not yet vaccinated make a plan to get vaccinated. Multiple local businesses will be supporting the Day of Action by providing free treats at vaccination sites, including We The Pizza slices at Arena Stage (beginning at 1 pm), a coupon for a free whiskey at The Pug at Rosedale Recreation Center for residents 21 and older, Baked by Yael cakepops at the Convention Center, and free beer at the 9:30 Club pop-up for residents 21 and older. Learn more about how to participate in the Day of Action at bit.ly/dayofactiondc.