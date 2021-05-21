newsbreak-logo
Press Release: House-Passed Bill Establishing Commission to Investigate Attack on U.S. Capitol Similar to Norton Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today released a statement celebrating House passage on Wednesday of the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act (H.R. 3233), which is similar to a bill (H.R. 410) she introduced on January 21, 2021.

