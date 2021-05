The U.S. manufacturer forecasts up to $5.7 of earnings per share this year. Deere & Co shares are close to 35% up year-to-date in the stock market. Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported its financial results for the fiscal second quarter on Friday that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue. The manufacturing firm, however, warned that supply-chain pressures were likely to increase in the rest of 2021. CEO John May said: