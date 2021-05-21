How to Avoid and Treat Tick Bites

Here’s a head-scratcher: If you see an abundance of poison ivy growing in various places in summer, does that make it a “good year” or a “bad year” for poison ivy?. Regardless of which side of this discussion you lean towards, there’s one thing all people can agree on – now is the time of year we need to be on the lookout for it. Poison ivy can make you scratch at any time of year, but spring, summer and early fall are when most people experience the itching problems caused by this plant. Yes, the plant is in its primary growth phase at these times of year, but an equally valid reason these seasons see the most poison ivy problems is simple – it’s when we’re outside the most. It’s a basic fact of life in this area: If you’re outside very much, you’re probably going to eventually get the itchy, blistering skin rash caused by poison ivy.