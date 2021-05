Cruise concern Carnival Corp (NYSE;CCL) is getting ready to set sail again, after the House of Representatives passed a bill that allows ships to travel between Washington and Alaska. The company yesterday announced three of its brands, including Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Carnival Cruise Line, will return to service in July for a partial season in the northernmost U.S. state, marking the first sailings since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In response, the security is up 1.3% at $27.88 at last check.