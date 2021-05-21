newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Braintree, MA

Nunez Achieves SHCM Designation

high-profile.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBraintree, MA – Peabody Properties announced that Assistant Property Manager Rosa Nunez has earned her Specialist in Housing Credit Management (SCHM) designation issued by the National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA). The SHCM certification was developed by NAHMA for management professionals involved with properties developed and operated under the Low-Income...

www.high-profile.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Braintree, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Braintree, MA
City
Granville, MA
Braintree, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Property Manager#Ma Peabody Properties#Assistant Property#Schm#Nahma#Shcm#Lihtc#Management Professionals#Tax#J M Lofts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Braintree, MAPatriot Ledger

Hyatt Place in Braintree unveils renovations after yearlong project

BRAINTREE — Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree General Manager Ayesha Mosher hears a lot about the hotel from some her guests. They tell her it was where they had their wedding reception, their prom or another event during the Forbes Road hotel's earlier incarnations as The Charter House, the Sheraton Tara and the Sheraton Braintree.
Braintree, MAPatriot Ledger

South Braintree Square condominium development approved

BRAINTREE — The planning board has approved the construction of a 30-unit condominium building on Hancock Street. The approval came at Tuesday night's board meeting and is subject to a number of conditions, including a $10,000 payment toward traffic mitigation measures, said Melissa SantucciRozzi, the town's director of planning and community development.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

OPINION: Good Deeds: Notice of real estate fraud

At the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds there have been a number of modernization initiatives implemented. One such initiative has been the free online Consumer Notification Service offered by the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds to property owners in the 28 communities that make up Norfolk County. The purpose of the Consumer Notification Service is to help protect Norfolk County property and homeowners against the negative consequences of property fraud.
Braintree, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Peabody Properties’ Marta Bonilla Achieves ARM Credential

BRAINTREE, MA–Peabody Properties announced that Marta Bonilla of East Boston, MA, has received her Accredited Residential Manager (ARM®) certification through the Boston Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®). Bonilla, who joined Peabody Properties in 2014, is a property manager at Coppersmith Village in East Boston. The ARM®...
Boston, MAWicked Local

Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree completes extensive renovation

Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree recently announced the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation including all of its guestrooms and public spaces. Situated on the gateway of the South Shore and centrally located between Boston and Cape Cod, the newly renovated Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree opened May 6. “Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree has just...
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds reports real estate activity in Norfolk County

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”
Braintree, MAWicked Local

Braintree resident promoted to head of retail banking at Citizens

Kim Dee, executive vice president, customer transformation director, was recently promoted to Head of Retail Banking at Citizens. In her new role, Dee will manage a retail organization of 5,000 colleagues and 1,000 retail branch locations. These locations offer a broad range of retail and commercial banking services to assist individuals, small businesses, middle-market and large corporations in their financial planning.
Rockland, MAWicked Local

Senior affordable housing public forum scheduled

Connolly and Partners is sponsoring a public information forum on Zoom at 1 p.m. May 13. Connolly and Partners, of Braintree, is currently seeking local, state and federal approvals required for the proposed conversion of the former Holy Family School of Rockland to a new 27-unit rental community for low income seniors.
Braintree, MAPatriot Ledger

Braintree completes purchase of 1.8 acres of land on Liberty Street

BRAINTREE — Mayor Charles Kokoros said the town has completed the purchase of a historic home and 1.8 acres of land near the corner of Liberty and Grove streets. The purchase of the land from developer George Clements was part of a plan which blocked a proposed four-story, 96-unit apartment building on the property. The apartment building was to be built under Chapter 40B and would include affordable units.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register O'Donnell warns homeowners about deed scam

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reminded genealogy enthusiasts and those with an interest in the rich history of Norfolk County that all registry hand-written land documents have been transcribed and are available for viewing via https://norfolkdeeds.org. “Since the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic back in mid-March of 2020, many...