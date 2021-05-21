The Real Meaning Behind 'Clear Da Air' By Moneybagg Yo

Every other week, there seems to be a report released about Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher possibly breaking up after the blogs notice that they're no longer following one another. Then, usually a few hours after, they start following each other again and it's as if the rumors never existed in the first place. But why are they caught in this vicious circle? According to a recent interview with the Memphis rapper, it's because Ari is always blocking and unblocking him.