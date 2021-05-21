The Real Meaning Behind 'Clear Da Air' By Moneybagg Yo

newsbreak-logo
Moneybagg Yo's new album, "A Gangsta's Pain," has reclaimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's 200 Albums chart on May 21 after being dethroned by Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous" for one week. The project, which marks Moneybagg's fourth studio album, includes features from Pharell Williams, Future, Lil Durk, and Jhené Aiko. Some of the biggest hits from "A Gangsta's Pain" include "Time Today," "Hard for the Next," "Wockesha," and "Shottas (LaLa)."

