It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.