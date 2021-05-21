newsbreak-logo
Ramsey County, MN

Ramsey County becomes fourth to pass 70% adult vaccination rate

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Credit: Melissa Turtinen/Bring Me The News

There are now four counties in Minnesota with an adult vaccination rate above 70%.

Ramsey County late this week inched its way up to 70.1% of the 16-plus population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It's the latest county to cross that vaccination rate. The others, in order:

  • Cook County: 79.5%
  • Olmsted County: 75.7%
  • Hennepin County: 72.3%

Seventy percent is a figure Gov. Tim Walz and public health officials have held up as the floor for pushing the country toward herd immunity. In fact this week, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said having 70% of Americans with at least one shot by July 4 would help prevent a resurgence of COVID-10 later in the year.

The statewide vaccination rate for those 16-and-up is 62.7%, as of Friday's figures. Walz had initially said a 70% vaccination rate would lead to an end to the statewide mask mandate before July 1. But he quickly changed course, dropping the mask mandate a week later.

After an initial surge in vaccinations, the state's pace of vaccinations has slowed. More than 407,000 people received a vaccine dose the week of April 4. That number was just over 223,000 the week of May 9. The Department of Health has since made a strategic shift toward getting people vaccinated, even if it means a bit more waste.

Sixteen counties currently show a vaccination rate of more than 60%-69.9%. They are:

  • Fillmore: 69.2%
  • Washington: 68.1%
  • Carlton: 67.5%
  • Wabasha: 67.5%
  • Carver: 67.4%
  • Houston: 67.2%
  • Dakota: 66.7%
  • Big Stone: 66.2%
  • Scott: 65.5%
  • Goodhue: 63,7%
  • Brown: 63.5%
  • Lake: 63.5%
  • St. Louis: 63%
  • Mahnomen: 62.8%
  • Rice: 62.4%
  • Nicollet: 61.3%

But most are below 60%, some even into the 40% range. Walz this week said he's considering the idea of offering incentivizes to try to drive up the vaccination rate. Meanwhile, the Wild, Twins, Lynx and Loons this week announced some in-stadium vaccination opportunities during upcoming games.

Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

HCMC staff demand change, limit use of 'medical force'

Staff at Hennepin Healthcare allege "medical force" tactics like sedating, secluding, and restraining patients are used too often, especially on people of color, and is asking they hospital no longer train police on "excited delirium." Doctors, nurses and other staff who formed the Concerned Employees group at Hennepin County Medical...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

DNR conservation officer dies in northern Minnesota crash

A conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) died Monday in a northern Minnesota crash. The DNR said in an announcement the conservation officer was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning near Grand Rapids. The agency provided few other details, only saying the officer's death was "in the line of duty."
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Tree trimmer electrocuted in southwest Minnesota

A tree trimmer was electrocuted Monday afternoon in the southwest Minnesota city of Clarkfield. The man was in a bucket lift, trimming trees, around 2:31 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office. It then came into contact with an electrical line, resulting in the man being electrocuted.
Ely, MNTimberjay Newspapers

Judge denies Twin Metals request to block review of state mining rules

REGIONAL— A state district court judge has denied a request by Twin Metals to dismiss an ongoing legal and administrative proceeding that could ultimately prove fatal to the company’s plans to construct a copper-nickel mine near Ely. The ruling, issued late last week in Ramsey County court by Judge Laura...
Public HealthPosted by
KARE 11

Live updates: MDH reports 583 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Just over 60% of Minnesota's eligible population at least partially vaccinated; nearly 50% fully vaccinated. Walz sets timeline for dropping statewide restrictions, mask mandate. Minnesota moves past 2 million considered fully vaccinated. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at state-run community sites. Data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH)...
Washington StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ramsey, Washington counties prepare for curbside organics recycling

The more than 300,000 households in Ramsey and Washington counties — including St. Paul — will soon be able to recycle food scraps curbside, in what promises to be the biggest innovation in East Metro residential recycling since the advent of curbside pickup of plastics, metals and paper three decades ago.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Cahill rules Chauvin abused his authority in Floyd murder, paves way for longer sentence

“Particular cruelty.” The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti reports: “A Minnesota judge has ruled that there were aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd, paving the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, according to an order made public Wednesday. In his ruling dated Tuesday, Judge Peter Cahill found that Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer when he restrained Floyd last year and that he treated Floyd with particular cruelty. He also cited the presence of children when he committed the crime and the fact Chauvin was part of a group with at least three other people.”
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

East metro cities, counties ponder how to spend sudden injection of federal relief dollars with strings attached

In St. Paul, City Hall officials are pondering what to do with a $167 million windfall in new federal funding — and the 151 pages of strings that come attached. Funds from the American Rescue Plan, or ARP, are intended to help cities, counties and other public authorities cope with the challenges of the pandemic, from homelessness to unemployment, and they can’t be spent willy-nilly.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota DNR must revisit hard rock mining rules, judge says

Minnesota regulators must reconsider its old and largely untested rules for hard rock mining to see if they are adequate to protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a judge says. Specifically, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) must determine whether sulfide-ore copper mining is so polluting that it...
Ramsey County, MNpresspubs.com

Letters to the Editor

Minnesota’s students, their parents, and the teachers and other school personnel who work with them have been through the most difficult times we could imagine. We all have. So, when elected officials could take actions that would ease the confusion, provide needed funding for schools, and make up for lost time, Republicans in the Minnesota Senate just say “No.”
Ramsey County, MNPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Stinson sues University of Minnesota over records request

One of the largest law firms in the Twin Cities is suing the University of Minnesota over a records request. The lawsuit comes after Stinson already sued Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and his office over a similar issue. As a government body, the U is required to provide copies of certain documents if a person or entity requests them. So far, the U hasn't provided everything Stinson requested, according to May 7 complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. The U countered that it's working on it and the request is huge.
Ramsey County, MNPioneer Press

Ramsey County completes second phase toward Rush Line construction. Public comment period ahead

Ramsey County is one step further to developing the Rush Line and will be hosting three open houses for community comment. The proposed 15-mile bus route connecting downtown St. Paul to White Bear Lake shows between 18 and 20 acres of land along the route will need to be acquired by the county for parking lots, bus stops and a transit station. It could also create up to 27 acres of new paved surfaces, including roadways, sidewalks, trails, parking lots, platforms and structures, according to the county’s environmental assessment released Tuesday.
Ramsey County, MNmyvillager.com

Ford site development lawsuit is dismissed

Ramsey County District Court Judge John Guthmann has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the city of Saint Paul for not following its master plan for the Highland Bridge development in Highland Park. Local residents James Winterer, Kathryn McGuire, Catherine Hunt, Howard Miller, Bruce Faribault and Bruce Hoppe filed the lawsuit last October in an attempt to force the city to follow its own zoning rules.
Ramsey County, MNfinance-commerce.com

Investcorp buys $48M Twin Cities industrial portfolio

An entity related to Investcorp purchased a 13-building Ramsey County portfolio for $48.175 million earlier this month. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where she double majored in journalism and political science. During her time there, she worked at the student-ran newspaper, the Minnesota Daily, and eventually became the paper's editor in chief. She's held internships with APM Reports, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Star Tribune. After graduation, Kelly joined the Duluth News Tribune, covering health and business.