Shark Tank season 13 premiere date hopes over on ABC

Following tonight’s finale, are you excited to learn when Shark Tank season 13 could premiere over on ABC? Let’s just say we’ve got more insight on that subject. First things first, we should confirm that there is going to be a season 13 coming to the network! It got the official green light a little while ago, not that this should be much of a surprise to anyone out there. This remains one of ABC’s bigger franchises; its season 12 ratings were also incredibly steady when compared to season 11. (As a matter of fact, it actually averaged more total viewers week to week — a pretty incredible achievement in the streaming era!)