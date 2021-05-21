newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Shark Tank season 13 premiere date hopes over on ABC

cartermatt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing tonight’s finale, are you excited to learn when Shark Tank season 13 could premiere over on ABC? Let’s just say we’ve got more insight on that subject. First things first, we should confirm that there is going to be a season 13 coming to the network! It got the official green light a little while ago, not that this should be much of a surprise to anyone out there. This remains one of ABC’s bigger franchises; its season 12 ratings were also incredibly steady when compared to season 11. (As a matter of fact, it actually averaged more total viewers week to week — a pretty incredible achievement in the streaming era!)

cartermatt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Season Premiere#Streaming#Abc#Guest Sharks#Shark Tank Season#Fall#Ratings#Family Viewing#Franchises#Green Light
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 3 finale video: How is Higgins holding up?

With the Magnum PI season 3 finale coming in just two days, what better time to take a look at what’s ahead? “Bloodline” is a story where Higgins has some big decisions to make, but there’s also a case that commands her immediate attention. As a matter of fact, Perdita...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

ABC unveils its fall schedule: The Wonder Years and Queens are the only new shows premiering this fall, Black-ish's final season premieres in 2022

Dancing with the Stars will air in its traditional spot on Mondays. The Bachelorette will air on Tuesdays, followed by Queens. On Wednesdays, The Wonder Years reboot will follow The Goldbergs at 8:30 p.m. ABC's other new comedies, Abbott Elementary and Maggie, plus Women of the Movement, will premiere in midseason. Black-ish's final season will also be saved for midseason. Watch the trailers for The Wonder Years, Queens, Abbott Elementary and Maggie.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Good Girls season 4 episode 10 return date hopes on NBC

Are you curious to learn the Good Girls season 4 episode 10 return date at NBC? After tonight’s episode, that certainly makes sense!. Typically, this is a network that likes the bulk of their shows to be wrapped up by the time you get to the end of May. However, in this case that’s just not happening. There are still several stories left to air this season, and you’ll get a chance to see those a little bit later in the summer.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Big Brother 23 premiere date revealed at CBS; what to hope for

If you are excited to see Big Brother 23 on CBS this summer, we now have a much better sense of when it’s coming down the road!. Today during a Clubhouse event featuring host Julie Chen Moonves, it was confirmed that the latest batch of episodes for the reality TV franchise will premiere on Wednesday, July 7. That is a slightly later premiere date than we typically have, excluding what we saw last year due to the global health crisis. This is, however, more in line with some older seasons of the show that kicked off after the Fourth of July.
RecipesStamford Advocate

Creation Nation Made Appearance On ABC's Shark Tank May 7

CALABASAS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Creation Nation, the makers of the world’s first No-bake Mixes for protein balls, energy bites, and snack bars, appeared on the recent episode of ABC's Shark Tank. Founder, Karen Nation, captured the judges’ attention with her mixes and recipes that are leading the fresh snack revolution.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Idol, Shark Tank Among Latest Wave of ABC Renewals

As many ABC scripted series remain in limbo, the network has confirmed some of the unscripted offerings coming back. The network has ordered American Idol Season 5, Shark Tank Season 13, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2, America's Funniest Home Videos Season 32, and Supermarket Sweep Season 2. None of...
TV Series6abc

Nathan Fillion talks about season 3's dramatic finale of 'The Rookie' on ABC

NEW YORK -- Season three of ABC's "The Rookie" is coming to a dramatic ending that fans won't see coming, at least according to its star. Nathan Fillion, who plays Officer John Nolan, says that the bitter drug cartel involving La Fiera has been getting deeper and more serious as lines have been crossed and people have been killed.
TV SeriesWUSA

'The Good Fight' Sets Season 5 Premiere Date on Paramount Plus

Diane Lockhart is back in action. After a shortened fourth season due to the pandemic, The Good Fight kicks things off for season 5 on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 24, the ViacomCBS streaming service announced Monday. In the 16-second teaser announcing the show's return, the Reddick Boseman Lockhart (RBL) law...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Bosch: Season Seven; Amazon Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Watch)

It’s nearly time to say goodbye to Bosch — the series, not the character. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the seventh and final season of the Bosch TV show will be released on Friday, June 25th. There are eight episodes. Though this show is ending, it’s been announced that...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

For All Mankind Season 3 premiere date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

For All Mankind Season 3 is officially happening at Apple TV+. We’ll get to see the next stage of Ron D. Moore’s story. Here’s everything we know so far. While For All Mankind has nothing to do with Outlander, we have the connection through Ron D. Moore. The man who initially brought Outlander to life (he is still involved but not in day-to-day activities) has brought a new series to life.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Miracle Workers Season 3 Teaser Plus July Premiere Dates for the TNets

TBS has released a new teaser for Miracle Workers Season 3, titled Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, with the top-rated anthology comedy series starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter franchise, Guns Akimbo, Escape from Pretoria) set to return on July 13. Also starring Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni, the new season heads to the American Old West. You can check out the teaser in the player below!
TV SeriesComicBook

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Premiere Date Revealed In New Video

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has revealed its official season 8 premiere date, as part of a new video hyping the final season of the show's run. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on August 12th on NBC, giving fans a late-summer boost of some highly-anticipated new content. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season will air just as NBC ends its coverage of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which was (obviously) delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, last year. Production on Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 resumed back in early April, with 10 episodes slated for the final season's run.
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Wednesday Ratings: NBC and Fox Share Victory; ABC Season-Enders All Lag

Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.9 rating/6 share, NBC: 0.8/ 5, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In a night of season/series finales, chances of ABC’s Wednesday 8-10 p.m. ET comedy block rebounding next season is slim indeed. While “Call Your Mother” deserved its walking papers, both “The Goldbergs” and “The Conners” are no longer capable of anchoring their hours. And that is not beneficial to returning “A Million Little Things” in the Wednesday 10 p.m. hour next season.