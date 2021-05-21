newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Ottawa stuck with its $160-million deal with AstraZeneca: PSPC official

By Charlie Pinkerton
ipolitics.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOttawa can’t get out of its purchase agreement with AstraZeneca, nor with other COVID-vaccine makers whose shots might not get used in Canada’s fight against the pandemic, according to a senior official from Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC). The federal government paid $163.6 million for 20 million doses of...

ipolitics.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Glaxosmithkline#Drug Companies#Government Procurement#Pspc#Covax#Canadians#Vitt#The Ontario Science Table#British#Lancet#Spanish#The Canadian Press#Johnson Johnson#Pmo#Astrazeneca Doses#Vaccine Procurement#Regulatory Approval#Covid Vaccines#Clinical Trials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Pharmaceuticalshealthing.ca

U.K. bets big on the AstraZeneca vaccine Canada has shunned

OTTAWA – While provinces across Canada allow AstraZeneca doses to sit unused, the United Kingdom is pushing ahead with the vaccine and in the process becoming a world leader in COVID-19 vaccinations. Britain views the rare blood clots from AstraZeneca as a risk worth taking in the fight against COVID...
Businesswhtc.com

Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns

(Reuters) -Britain’s competition regulator said on Tuesday it has started a probe into AstraZeneca’s $39 billion takeover of U.S. drugmaker Alexion for possibly reducing competition in the UK market or elsewhere. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help...
Industryweyburnreview.com

Vaccine deliveries poised to slow this week with Canada expecting 600K Pfizer doses

OTTAWA — Canada is set for a relatively quiet few days on the COVID-19 vaccine front with only about 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses set to arrive this week. The two pharmaceutical firms were originally scheduled to deliver two million shots in the next seven days, but shipped 1.4 million of those doses last week instead in anticipation of the May long weekend.
Pharmaceuticalswtvbam.com

J&J applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it has filed for regulatory approval of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, and that it can begin supplying doses to the country in early 2022 once it wins approval. Japan has vaccinated less than 5% of its population, the slowest...
Worldajmc.com

Sandoz Launches Sixth Biosimilar in Canada

Sandoz Canada launches its sixth biosimilar, an anticoagulant used to treat deep vein thrombosis, on the Canadian market. Sandoz Canada launched its sixth biosimilar, Inclunox (enoxaparin sodium), on the Canadian market, according to a company statement. Inclunox is a biosimilar for Lovenox, a blood thinning medication used to treat and...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer COVID vaccine effective against India variant: Britain health body

New data from the United Kingdom indicates that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the India variant, which has previously been labeled by U.S. health officials as a "variant of interest." India has suffered an increasingly difficult crisis in recent months, hitting a global high in daily coronavirus deaths...
Healthdeseret.com

It looks like the Pfizer vaccine should be safe against the new India variant

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer is reportedly 75% effective against the new coronavirus variant discovered in India, according to Reuters. The vaccine has also been shown to be effective against the variant in South Africa, Reuters reports. BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin told CNBC that the vaccine...
WorldThe Daily Star

Bangladesh requests Canada for 2 million shots of AstraZeneca vaccine

Bangladesh has requested Canada to provide two million shots of AstraZeneca vaccine on an emergency basis for inoculating people with the second dose, as the prospect of getting vaccines from India is now very low. Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the request to Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Benoit...
Medical & Biotechpledgetimes.com

Health proposes inoculating Pfizer to the 2 million affected by AstraZeneca

The anxiety in which the 2 million essential workers trapped in AstraZeneca’s vaccine limbo have been living since mid-April may soon end. The hundreds of thousands of teachers, police, military, firefighters or prison officials under the age of 60 who were vaccinated with the first AstraZeneca prophylaxis and who were banned by the Ministry of Health for the second dose could be punctured in the coming days with Pfizer if approved by the communities in the next few minutes. The Public Health Commission has finally proposed this Tuesday to the communities to bet on the controversial ‘cocktail’ (with a second inoculation from Pfizer), just hours after the department headed by Carolina Darias published its own study ‘Combivacs’ in the who concluded – without much surprise – that mixing formulas of absolutely different technologies of adnenovirus and messenger RNA not only does not entail more risk, but also triggers – and a lot – the protection against the virus.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine mega deal ousts AstraZeneca from EU; Moderna, J&J best positioned for more preorders but minimal

Moderna’s tech, J&J single-dose administration are selling points. Legal battle, side effects an obstacle for further AstraZeneca deals. Direct-to-manufacturer arrangement probable but limited rewards. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson still have opportunities to secure additional advance purchase agreements from the European Commission (EC) for their Covid-19 vaccines, but there are...
BusinessTelegraph

AstraZeneca battles to retain its talismanic leader

Executives at AstraZeneca knew it would be a close call. For weeks, there had been rumblings of shareholder frustration over chief executive Pascal Soriot’s pay package. By the time the annual general meeting began, three of the UK’s most influential investor advisory groups had urged votes against the pay proposals and a shareholder revolt appeared all but inevitable.
Healthipolitics.ca

How should Ottawa respond to the provinces’ panic over AstraZeneca?

With most provinces deciding to stop distributing AstraZeneca’s vaccine, the federal government is sticking with the shot that’s created one of its biggest obstacles yet to getting all Canadians inoculated against COVID-19. Beginning on Tuesday with Alberta and Ontario, all but a single province announced this week they wouldn’t be...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 160 million and India nears 24 million cases

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 160.4 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.3 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 32.8 million cases and 583,685 deaths, or about a fifth of the worldwide tallies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for use in 12- to 15-year-olds late Wednesday, paving the way for that group to start getting jabs. More than 60 million people in the U.S. have been immunized with the two-dose, mRNA vaccine developed by the two companies. India is second to the U.S. by cases at 23.7 million and third by fatalities at 258,317, although those numbers are held to be widely undercounted as the Indian crisis has overwhelmed its healthcare system. Brazil is third with 15.3 million cases and second by fatalities at 428,034. Mexico has the fourth-highest death toll at 219,590 and 2.4 million cases, or 15th highest tally. The U.K. has 4.5 million cases and 127,901 deaths, the fifth-highest in the world and highest in Europe.
IndustryLife Style Extra

UPDATE: EU suing AstraZeneca to get 90 million jab doses before July

(Alliance News) - The EU executive is suing British-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca PLC to force it to deliver 90 million more doses of its Covid-19 vaccine before July, a spokesman said on Tuesday. "We want the court to order the company to deliver 90 million additional doses, in addition to...