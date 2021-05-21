Buy & Wear The Colored Lace Front Wigs by Hurela

When David Yi launched Very Good Light in 2016, he aimed to efficiently create an inclusive community surrounding skincare and beauty. Breaking boundaries through transparent conversations, beauty reviews, and grooming tips, the unique site quickly became known in the industry. Naturally, the next step for Very Good Light founder Yi was undoubtedly to launch his very own line of inclusive skincare products. This past March, Yi, along with his Very Good Light Co-Founder Michael Engert, launched Good Light, a skincare line created as a response to the outdated binary divide in the beauty and grooming industry. Not to be confused with genderless — by being gender-inclusive, the brand aims to accurately represent people of all walks of life.