There’s no sugar-coating it: Brooks Koepka, admittedly, was bad Saturday. Except, of course, for the tiny fact that actually, he was pretty good. On moving day of a week in which carnage has reigned supreme, the 2018 and 2019 PGA champ shot a two-under 70 to land himself alone in second place and a stroke off the lead. Koepka made three bogeys, but also added five birdies, adding his name to the short list of players who have managed to break par on the Ocean Course’s ferocious second nine. So why exactly did Koepka spend the overwhelming majority of his post-round press conference rotating between disdain and abject contempt for his execution?