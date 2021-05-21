Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Early season 12 expectations

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? After some of the recent breaks the show has taken, no one could blame you for being a little bit confused. Luckily, we are here to put your mind at ease, both for this week and for the remainder of the season. After all, there is more of Queen Latifah and the cast coming soon! There is an episode on the air tonight entitled “Lifeline” that’s exciting on many fronts — and not all of them are even related to the case itself. Robyn McCall is going to face some real jeopardy when it comes to keeping her secret under wraps. The more that she sneaks off at night, the more questions are going to be answered. It’s sort of like with a superhero series; sooner or later, people around Peter Parker are going to get suspicious when he’s gone for long stretches and.