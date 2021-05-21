newsbreak-logo
California State

California was ‘the locomotive’ of US job growth in April, but it has a long way to go

By MARGOT ROOSEVELT, HUGO MARTÍN
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

California accounted for an outsized portion of the nation's new jobs last month, although its path to economic recovery from the pandemic remains steep. "In April, California was the locomotive pulling the U.S. economy forward," said Sung Won Sohn, a professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University. The Golden State created 38% of the nation's new jobs in April. But that was mainly due to the state emerging from a "lockdown harder and longer than in many parts of the country," Sohn said.

