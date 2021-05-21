newsbreak-logo
'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Jedediah Bila leaving the network

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Fox News and “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Jedediah Bila are parting ways, the network confirmed on Friday.

“We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement shared with People. “The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon.”

“I would like to thank the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last two years,” Bila tweeted Friday afternoon.

Bila co-hosted “Fox & Friends Weekend” with Pete Hegseth and Will Cain and originally started as a Fox News contributor in 2013, according to a Fox News biography.

She left to co-host ABC's "The View" for the 2017-2018 season but rejoined Fox as contributor in 2018 before being named a “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host in 2019.

While at Fox, Bila became known for voicing political opinions not shared by some of the other talent at the network, openly criticizing former President Trump and tweeting in support of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after she was ousted from her leadership role within the House GOP.

In April of last year, Bila announced that she had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. While her husband was also infected, their infant son Hartley was not, Bila said.

—Updated at 9:10 p.m.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

