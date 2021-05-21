The Guest Writer Simon Barrett Discusses Potential for a Sequel

When it first debuted at film festivals back in 2014, The Guest was a major hit among genre fans, though its wide release didn't make much of a financial impact on general audiences. Sitting at 91% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, the film's streaming debut on various services has allowed it to grow an impressive following over the years, with various members of the cast and crew vaguely keeping the door open for a follow-up in the years since. While writer Simon Barrett didn't detail what he and director Adam Wingard or star Dan Stevens are planning to do, he did confirm something is "concretely" going to happen that will tie up any loose ends from the film, but that whatever shape this project takes might not be what fans are anticipating. Barrett recently wrote and directed Seance, which hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on May 21st.