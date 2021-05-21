newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

BASEBALL: ‘My phone has been non-stop for three days.’ Higgins dives into the big league buzz

By Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP.J. Higgins has realized his dream. He got the call Tuesday night around midnight. He was going to the bigs. The 28-year-old Lyman Hall graduate made his Major League Baseball debut for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, entering as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning and remaining in the game to play first base. On Thursday night, he got the start behind the plate as the Cubs finished up a series against the Washington Nationals.

www.myrecordjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyman Hall
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Game#League System#Minor League Baseball#He Got Game#College Baseball#Major League Baseball#Williams College#The Chicago Cubs#The Washington Nationals#The National League#The Triple A Iowa Cubs#Old Dominion University#The Minor League#The Gunnery#The Game#Wrigley Field#St Louis#Closer Craig Kimbrel#Friends#0 For 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBbleachernation.com

Five Stars of the Cub Farm, 5/6/21: Leeper, Higgins, The Luis V’s, Amaya, Strumpf

Huge kudos to everyone at Marquee Sports Network involved in getting the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on the channel last night (and again this evening at 7pm CT!). The feed looked beautiful, broadcaster Alex Cohen was his usual fun-but-polished self, and they were still able to maintain the minor league charm. I think everyone enjoyed it except Marty Pevey, who was ejected five pitches into the game. I’m the type that’s going to keep saying “more, more” every time Marquee gives us a minor league cookie, but this was a fantastic start.
MLBbleachernation.com

Five Stars of the Cub Farm, 5/15/21: The Iowa Millers, Jensen and Herz, and the Revolving Outfield Depth Chart

I’m going to my first White Sox game in what has to be three or four years today, and of course it’s kismet that Dylan Cease is on the mound for Chicago. I’ve long been a fan of the short right-hander, but I also haven’t paid a ton of attention to his development since leaving the Cubs organization. It’s a bit hard to fathom, for instance, that his highest whiff rates are coming on the slider and changeup. Not what I thought when I was dreaming on that fastball-curve combination five years ago.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs minor leagues: Get to know the Iowa Cubs

Our preview of the four Cubs minor league affiliates wraps up now with the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. This preview will be a little shorter than the other three since many of these players have seen time in Chicago with the Cubs or with other other major league teams. Most of them got a lot of playing time in Spring Training in Mesa this year as well. I don’t think I need to explain who most of them are.
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

Grayson baseball has three named to all-conference teams

Three members of the Grayson College baseball team received all-North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference honors for their play during the 2021 season. Blake Rambusch was named first-team as a utility player while Yanluis Ortiz was a second-team choice at catcher and pitcher Ryan Free was also on the second team after helping the Vikings finished fifth in the conference standings.
MLBFrankfort Times

Chasing baseball gold: Israeli team has big dreams for Tokyo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Danny Valencia ducked out of the scorching Arizona sun, reached into a cooler to grab an ice-cold drink and took a seat on the bench. The former Major League Baseball player savored the sweat dripping off his face onto the dugout floor, knowing he had found a second calling in the game of baseball.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tipsheet: Cubs' early-season offense hasn't been a big hit

There are frustrating days in Our National Pastime, then there are exasperating afternoons like the Chicago Cubs experienced Wednesday in Cleveland. That was the next level of suffering. The Indians never retired the Cubs in order. The Small Bears had at least two runners on base in seven different innings.
MLBeminetra.com

Ralph Lauren collaborates with Major League Baseball in three parts

American fashion companies, just as the baseball season is in full swing Ralph Lauren Corporation is working with Major League Baseball (MLB) to form a partnership that includes three collections created in collaboration with iconic teams. The first multi-team capsules to be launched this summer will feature the New York...
Louisville, KYbellarmine.edu

Crane, Higgins homer but Penguins ride big early lead to win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshman first baseman Davis Crane and junior center fielder Matt Higgins both homered, but the Bellarmine University baseball team fell 11-6 to Youngstown State on Saturday at Knights Field in nonconference action. Youngstown State (28-21) scored five runs on seven hits in the first inning against Bellarmine...
MLBsportstalkflorida.com

The Athletics Business Has Been A Baseball Problem For 57 Years

Multiple owners have had problems owning the A’s. In the 1960s, Kansas City Athletics baseball team owner Charles Finley decided he didn’t like Kansas City and anywhere else had to be better. In 1964, he had a deal to move to Louisville, Kentucky but the American League blocked the agreement. Finley ended up in Oakland in 1968 but would eventually sour on the market. In 1978, Finley could not complete a sale to Marvin Davis who would have moved the team to Denver. More than two decades later, other sets of owners decided anywhere other than the Oakland Coliseum would be better. Lew Wolff tried to move the team down the road to Fremont or to San Jose. Wolff also wanted to build a stadium-village on the Coliseum property. Wolff looked at San Jose for a solution but San Jose is in San Francisco Giants territory even though Oakland is closer to San Francisco than San Jose. Oakland and MLB have had a tenuous relationship.
Sports937theeagle.com

Three Claim Gold on Final Day of Big 12 Track & Field Championships

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas Tech wrapped the Big 12 Championships with a third-place finish for the women and fifth-place finish for the men. The women tallied 106.5 points – their most since 2014. Three individuals claimed gold on Sunday. Ruth Usoro established a new Big 12 Championships record in the...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens' Three-Game Preseason Schedule Has Been Finalized

The Ravens' 2021 preseason schedule has been finalized, with dates and starting times for all three games. With the NFL going to a 17-game regular season, the preseason has been reduced from four games to three. Baltimore will start at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 14 against the New Orleans...
MLBESPN

This Date in Baseball

1918  Clevelands Stan Coveleski pitched 19 innings in the Indians 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Former pitcher Joe Wood hit a home run for the win. 1935  In the first major league night game in Cincinnati, the Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 before 25,000. 1936...
Sportsbaylorbears.com

T&F: Three Big 12 Champions Highlight Final Day

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Deshaun Jones, Aaliyah Miller and Howard Fields III captured Big 12 titles to lead the way for Baylor track & field Sunday on the rainy final day of the outdoor conference championships. "It was definitely one for the ages to go along with the season we've been...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best Bets for May 23

Milwaukee Brewers (-121) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+100) Total: 8. I'll continue to cheerlead for Freddy Peralta until he gets his due. It seems everyone is talking about how no one is talking about the young righty, and it's only a matter of time before he enters the Cy Young conversation.