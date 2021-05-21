BASEBALL: ‘My phone has been non-stop for three days.’ Higgins dives into the big league buzz

Multiple owners have had problems owning the A’s. In the 1960s, Kansas City Athletics baseball team owner Charles Finley decided he didn’t like Kansas City and anywhere else had to be better. In 1964, he had a deal to move to Louisville, Kentucky but the American League blocked the agreement. Finley ended up in Oakland in 1968 but would eventually sour on the market. In 1978, Finley could not complete a sale to Marvin Davis who would have moved the team to Denver. More than two decades later, other sets of owners decided anywhere other than the Oakland Coliseum would be better. Lew Wolff tried to move the team down the road to Fremont or to San Jose. Wolff also wanted to build a stadium-village on the Coliseum property. Wolff looked at San Jose for a solution but San Jose is in San Francisco Giants territory even though Oakland is closer to San Francisco than San Jose. Oakland and MLB have had a tenuous relationship.