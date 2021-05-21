BASEBALL: ‘My phone has been non-stop for three days.’ Higgins dives into the big league buzz
P.J. Higgins has realized his dream. He got the call Tuesday night around midnight. He was going to the bigs. The 28-year-old Lyman Hall graduate made his Major League Baseball debut for the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field, entering as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning and remaining in the game to play first base. On Thursday night, he got the start behind the plate as the Cubs finished up a series against the Washington Nationals.www.myrecordjournal.com