San Francisco 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee four days after signing

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHtCf_0a7S2t0N00
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, shown Jan. 14, 2018, signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday after trying out for the team last weekend. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers parted ways with veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee on Friday, four days after the team signed him to a one-year contract.

Lee received the one-year deal from the 49ers on Monday after trying out for the team last weekend at their rookie minicamp, where he caught passes from rookie quarterback Trey Lance on May 14.

The 29-year-old Lee opted out of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after signing with the New England Patriots as a free agent in April 2020. The Patriots released him in March.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lee in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of USC. He has 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in 59 career games.

In a related roster move, the 49ers announced they signed former Denver Broncos and New York Giants wide receiver Bennie Fowler to a one-year deal.

Fowler, a six-year veteran, spent the 2020 season as a member of the New Orleans Saints. He caught two passes for 11 yards over five games with the team.

The 29-year-old Fowler also has spent time with the Chicago Bears and Patriots in his NFL career. The former Michigan State wideout has notched 97 catches for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in 68 career games.

