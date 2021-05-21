newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

New York librarian accused of robbing bank

By Tim Fitzsimons
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in a suburb of New York City say they arrested a local librarian after she allegedly walked into a bank located one block away from the library and robbed it. Mary Thompson, 56, was arrested Friday morning and charged with first-degree robbery after she allegedly handed a teller at a Chase Bank a note that said, "Give me $100,000 I have a gun."

