Boston Police search for suspect in Downtown Crossing shooting

BOSTON — A brazen shooting in broad daylight in Boston’s Downtown Crossing left one man hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Boston Police told Boston 25 News the shooting took place at 1:40 p.m. near the Downtown Crossing T station on Franklin Street.

Sources tell us the incident started with a fight between two men. One of them shot the other in the leg and the suspect drove away from the scene on a moped.

The shooting victim is expected to survive. There has been no arrest.

Downtown Crossing has long struggled with low-level crime, but shootings are not common.

