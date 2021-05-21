With drive-thru, walk-in clinics, vaccines easier to get than ever

Signs directing traffic to Freeman Health System’s drive-thru vaccination sites, where people can now schedule their appointment themselves, without the need of a callback. Between Freeman’s drive-thru vaccination clinics and Mercy Hospital Joplin’s walk-in clinics, it’s now easier than ever for people to get vaccinated. By Kevin McClintock | kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com

Numerous states are easing COVID-19 restrictions, and vaccinated Americans learned last week they can now go about their business without masks, but that certainly doesn’t mean the U.S. — and Southwest Missouri in particular — is completely free of the pandemic and the dangers it poses.

On the plus side, said Jessica Liberty, manager of infection prevention and control for Freeman Health System, she’s been “really impressed” by the numbers of people choosing to vaccinate, both locally and abroad — particularly those who are most at risk from the coronavirus.

However, “there still remains a large percentage of the population that remains unvaccinated — for a plethora of reasons,” Liberty said, “and there is definitely a need for people to become vaccinated.

“One of the most general statements that I get (from unvaccinated people) is that they want to wait until time has passed to see how people have done with their vaccines, and I think the longer the vaccine remains readily available to the community, those people ... will finally decide to go ahead and get their vaccine,” she continued. “Believe it or not, the need for vaccinations is still very present. It’s not present like it was on a grand scale, as it was right out of the gate, but it’s still very present in the community.”

That’s why it’s so important to have COVID-19 vaccines easily and readily available to the public.

“We’re not out of the woods with the pandemic,” Liberty said. “I think we’re going to have to learn to adapt (as a society). I hate the phrase ‘finding the new normal,’ but there is a measurable amount of truth to that statement. There’s going to be life with this new respiratory virus, and what does that look like for us as nation and a community moving forward? What can we do to help reduce the deaths to relate to that? If we can significantly reduce down that number, those are that many less loved ones impacted by an unnecessary death.”

To help make it as easy as possible for area residents, Freeman now offers self-scheduling for those needing a COVID-19 vaccine. The drive-thru vaccination site offers the shots to individuals 12 and older, though anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, Liberty said. This replaces the old system where people had to call or go online to pre-register their appointment, prompting a callback with a specific time and day. Self-scheduling streamlines the vaccination process and negates the need for a call back, she said.

To self-schedule a vaccination time, people are encouraged to go online to www.freemanhealth.com/service/covid-19. Once there, they need to click on a green banner to register for the vaccine. Once they fill out all the necessary vaccination information, they then click the submit button.

“It immediately sends you to the scheduling portion of it, and it’s real-time scheduling so people can get on and see what is currently available at that moment, and they can then schedule an appointment for that particular time,” Liberty said. “It automatically schedules them for their second-dose appointment, and that’s really, really handy.”

For those who can’t access the internet, call 417-502-SHOT for help scheduling a vaccination appointment with a representative over the phone, she continued.

“We’ve really made it just so easy (for the public),” Liberty said, adding that the drive-thru shots are administered at 1221 McIntosh Circle.

Sixty first-dose vaccination appointments are offered every other week through Freeman, Liberty said. In fact, since the switch to self-scheduling, hospital officials have seen an uptick in public interest — this Tuesday’s vaccination clinic, the third provided so far, has been completely booked. Every other Tuesday, clinics are geared toward first-shot vaccines, while every other Wednesday, clinics are for the booster shots.

Mercy Hospital Joplin continues to offer COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines by appointment and on a walk-in basis each week, with walk-in patients, including individuals 12 and older, welcome from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, while Thursdays are designated for booster shots only. But the hospital will announce vaccine availability at least each week, depending on supply and demand from state and federal levels.

The state of Missouri also recently lifted the residency requirement, meaning those who live in neighboring states can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at www.mercy.net/vaccine or get one on a walk-in basis.